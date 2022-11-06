Union tourism minister honours Army personnel at PGI event

The Student Association of Physical Therapy (SAPT INDIA) organised KINESIS 2022 to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of PGIMER, Chandigarh.

On this milestone of completing 60 years, the programme was organised to honour defence personnel and soldiers of the nation. The chief guest of the event, Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, honoured some Army personnel — including Colonel DN Sharma (VSM), Colonel Gaba, Colonel Rekhi, Major DP Singh, Subedar (RT) DP Uniyal, Subedar Harnarayan Sharma, Naib Subedar Kapil Dev Thapliyal (SM) with the national pride award.

“I am so happy to be here and to honour all these brave soldiers. There are so many heroes here, with incredible stories. PGI is known worldwide and the doctors here are dedicated to serving the people. On this occasion, I salute all those who died in wars, and the sacrifices they made to serve this country. The younger generation needs to know their lives and truths, and their stories of courage,” said Bhatt, sharing many stories of the valour of the soldiers of the country and India’s progress in the field of defence.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI spoke about the courage of the Indian soldiers and admired their dedication and sacrifices. Maj Devender Pal Singh (Retd) a Kargil war veteran, who has a disability rating of 100 per cent, and is India’s first amputee marathon runner also spoke at the event. Famous as an Indian blade runner and now runs the Challenging Ones (TCO), a support group for amputees, he said “Everything that happens, happens for good, at that time we do not understand this. As I moved forward in life, I realised if I had not been injured in the war, there would have been no achievements in life”.