Union ministry puts brakes on Chandigarh Housing Board’s ambitious general housing scheme

In a setback to the Chandigarh Housing Board’s ambitious project, the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) has rejected the board’s self-financing general housing scheme at IT Park in Chandigarh.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Housing Board stated that “the National Board for Wildlife (NBW) in its meeting held recently stated that no construction can be done at the site where the scheme was proposed as the area falls under the eco-sensitive zone of Sukhna wildlife sanctuary”.

The official added, “ We have got to know that the ministry has put brakes on our project, though we will be taking up the issue again with the ministry. Certain clarifications are required because this area of ours doesn’t fall in the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna wildlife sanctuary and rather is at a distance of over 1.25 kilometre of the ESZ.”

Eco-sensitive zone means that no permanent structure can be constucted for whichever and whatever purpose within this zone. Up to 0.5 km, no commercial construction of any kind if allowed and from 0.5 km to 1.25 km construction of low-density and low-rise building up to 15 feet is allowed, while beyond 1.25 km, construction of new buildings including houses, are allowed.

For the last two years, this housing scheme of the CHB had been stuck. Though the UT Administrator had given wildlife clearance, when the file was sent to the Union Ministry of environment, forest and climate change for final approval, the same has been rejected.

FOUR BEDROOM WAS TO COST Rs 2.75 crore

The Chandigarh Housing Board had already released the self-financing general housing scheme at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park measuring 16.6 acres, according to which they said it would have comprised 728 dwelling units of different categories that is 4BeR (28 DUs), 3 BR(448 DUs) and 2BR(252 DUs).

The board had already approved that there will be 28 dwelling units of four bed rooms, 448 dwelling units and 252 dwelling units of two BR. It has been planned on plot no 1 and 2.

Advertisement

A four bedroom flat under the general housing scheme of Chandigarh Housing Board at IT park was to cost around Rs 2.75 crore, the cost of three bedroom flat was to be Rs 1.90 crore approximately while the cost of two bedroom flat was to be around Rs 1.30 crore.

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) was to launch this scheme at a cost of Rs 643 crore on the entire project.

At the site, plot no 7 measuring 6.73 acres in RGCTP was earmarked for government housing where Punjab/Haryana had given its nod for flats for its officials. PGI had also demanded flats in the government housing. The UT Administration is also considering the same.

Advertisement

Each tower consisting of 28 flats along with EWS houses have been offered at a tentative cost of Rs 56.52 crore to the Punjab and Haryana governments, PGI and UT Administration as per the following details. There will be two towers each for MLAs of Punjab and Haryana government, three towers for senior officers of Haryana government, two towers for senior officers of Punjab government, two towers for PGIMER, Chandigarh and one tower for UT Administration, Chandigarh.