Handpicked by Union minister Yadav, ‘Jeevan’ defies odds to survive

A chick born to a slender-billed vulture on February 13 has been christened as ‘Jeevan’ (life) by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, during his maiden visit to Jatayu — a vulture breeding and conservation centre, nestled in the foothills of Shivalik, near Pinjore — earlier this week.

The chick, one among nine born to three Indian vultures (Gyps indicus) at the centre, was handpicked and named by the minister on February 20 after he was told by officials that the offsprings of that particular critically endangered species, had a very low chance of survival.

A senior official, who accompanied Bhupender Yadav during his visit, said, “The chick was christened ‘Jeevan’ by the Union Minister himself.

This chick has passed its ‘critical time’ after birth. Its chances of survival has increased manifold now.”

Prodded, officials of the vulture breeding centre refused to share details of how many chicks had successfully hatched, with sources stating that there was always apprehensions surrounding the mortality and the hatching of vulture eggs among experts of the centre

“Generally, we do not name vulture chicks. We prefer to give them tags with specific numbers. The naming is purely dependent on visiting dignitaries, who sometime want to christen a chick. I can remember only two previous instances when vulture chicks were given names.

‘Vibhu’ was the first name that was given to the chick of one white-backed vulture at the centre by the then Haryana Forest Minister, Kiran Chaudhary, in 2018. That vulture chick was named after me. Earlier, in 2013, former Union Minister, MM Pallam Raju, had named another chick ‘Pallam’,” said Dr Vibhu Prakash, a principal scientist with the Bombay Natural History Society .

Advertisement

At least 399 vultures of three Indian Vulture species — slender-billed, white-backed and long-billed — have found a house at the conservation centre. The funding for running this centre comes from international conservation bodies, like UK Royal Society for Protection of Birds and the Darwin Initiative of Survival of Species.