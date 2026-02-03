Union Minister Rao Inderjit flags mining threat to Aravallis, pushes for budgetary support

In the letter dated January 27, 2026, Rao Inderjit Singh has requested Nayab Singh Saini that provisions related to Aravalli conservation be announced in the upcoming Haryana budget session. (File photo)

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, in a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has stated that the Aravallis have faced extensive damage due to mining, and many builders have their eyes on the mountain range.

In the letter dated January 27, 2026, Rao has requested Saini that provisions related to Aravalli conservation be announced in the upcoming Haryana budget session, which would commence from February 20. Rao looks after the portfolios of culture, planning, statistics and programme implementation.

The Union Minister said, “After a recent Supreme Court order, many questions are being raised in people’s minds regarding the protection of the Aravalli mountain range, especially in Haryana and South Haryana. In many places, people are protesting and demanding protection of the Aravallis.”