Union Minister Rao Inderjit flags mining threat to Aravallis, pushes for budgetary support

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, in a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has stated that the Aravallis have faced extensive damage due to mining, and many builders have their eyes on the mountain range.
In the letter dated January 27, 2026, Rao has requested Saini that provisions related to Aravalli conservation be announced in the upcoming Haryana budget session, which would commence from February 20. Rao looks after the portfolios of culture, planning, statistics and programme implementation.
The Union Minister said, “After a recent Supreme Court order, many questions are being raised in people’s minds regarding the protection of the Aravalli mountain range, especially in Haryana and South Haryana. In many places, people are protesting and demanding protection of the Aravallis.”
The BJP MP, who represents Gurgaon constituency in the Lok Sabha, has raised a few other issues too to seek adequate budgetary provisions for the same.
He said: “Gurgaon is an important city of the country’s economic capital. For the residents here, strengthening public transport is extremely necessary… Gurgaon be connected with public transport, and along with the Dwarka Expressway, there is a need to develop a corridor. The Dwarka Expressway is developing as a new Gurgaon. I request that the Haryana Government make provision for this in its budget.”
The Union Minister also alleged poor sanitation in both municipal corporations in Gurgaon — Gurgaon and Manesar. “Due to poor sanitation arrangements in both corporations, the district has been repeatedly in discussion as a global-level city. In Gurgaon district, garbage is being dumped at Bandhwari landfill. The Gurgaon–Manesar Municipal Corporation generates approximately 1,200 tonnes of waste per day, out of which 700 to 800 tonnes per day of waste is dumped in the Aravalli hills near Bandhwari village.”
He also said, “Due to negligence in garbage lifting, groundwater of nearly half a dozen nearby villages has become contaminated, creating a serious health crisis… the height of the garbage mountains is increasing day by day.”
Rao urged the CM to make special budgetary provisions for their removal.
The senior BJP leader also sought construction of a military cantonment for facilities for ex-servicemen from Gurgaon Rewari and Narnaul. He said, “South Haryana is considered the security shield and in Rewari district’s Kosli area, a person from every household serves in the armed forces for national defence”.
Earlier, the environmentalists and water conservationists too had criticised the Supreme Court’s November 20, 2025 order that accepted a uniform, elevation-based definition of the Aravalli Hills given by a Centre-appointed expert committee. Activists had warned that hills below 100 metres from local relief will lose protection and could be opened for mining, threatening the ecological continuity of India’s oldest mountain range.
However, nearly a month later, a three-member Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had stayed the November 20 order, and decided to form a High-Powered Expert Committee with domain experts to resolve all critical ambiguities.
