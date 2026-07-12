Union minister Bittu challenges ‘Satluj’ makers to prove ‘25,000 missing’ claim

Wading into the controversy over the ‘removal’ of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from an OTT platform, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Sunday stated that the makers of the film cannot use the shield of creative freedom to present disputed claims as established history.

“I throw an open challenge to the makers and director of Satluj to place before the people of Punjab all documentary evidence, government records, judicial findings, and authenticated data on the basis of which the film claims that 25,000 people went missing or were illegally cremated,” the minister said in a statement.

“If this figure is based merely on an estimate or an allegation, why has it been presented in the film as an undisputed historical fact? Why were audiences not informed that this number has not been conclusively established by any judicial commission? The people of Punjab deserve answers to these questions. What is even more disturbing is that the history of Punjab’s militancy era has been presented in a one-sided manner,” added Bittu.