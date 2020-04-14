Union Min Piyush Goyal holds video conference with city businessmen

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

The Central Railway and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP national spokesperson Gopal Aggarwal held a meeting with Chandigarh-based traders and industrialists through video conferencing regarding the issues being faced due to the lockdown.

Chairman of Beopar Mandal, Charanjiv Singh, who also took part in the two-hour long conference, said, “I participated along with members of other associations and we have been assured of help.”

During the meeting, traders and industrialists put forth their demands and requests including relief from paying full salary, interest free EMI, exemtion of interest by banks on c/c limits and loan accounts, waiver of rent of commercial buildings, exemtion of fixed charges from electricity bills, provident fund relaxation for 12 months, early GST refund and many more points. “It was a productive meeting. Leaders assured that waiver of fixed charges in under process, a relief package for trade and industry is being considered and the issues raised are likely to be included. We are hoping for good,” Singh said.

