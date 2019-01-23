Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates revamped viewers’ gallery at Wagah border

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the revamped viewers’ gallery for retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday. He also watched retreat ceremony of the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers next to zero line on International Border and said that India wanted peaceful relations with its neighbour.

A press note by the BSF said: “Since tourists from all over the world visit this place for witnessing this prestigious…Beating the Retreat Ceremony Parade, hence, in order to accommodate more spectators and considering their comfort a ‘New Viewers’ Gallery’ has been constructed at JCP, Attari which involves many public amenities like expansion of sitting capacity from 3000 to 15000 spectators, installation of three ultra-modern LED screens with state of art acoustics, carpeting of approach road, underground cable work and acceleration of central and side-walks have also been incorporated for convenience of the visitors.”

During the visit, the Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for Security Force Residential Complex at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari at the Indo-Pak International Border. He also unveiled newly created facilities at the Joint Check Post (JCP).

Addressing a gathering at ICP, he said that people living in border areas are strategic assets for the nation. He appealed to BSF personnel to take care of them while doing their duties.

A statement by the BSF said that the Home Minister, while referring to Pakistan, stated, “India wanted cordial and peaceful relations with its neighbour. India has taken many initiatives to ensure that both the neighboring countries co-exist in an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust. Even the beating the Retreat Ceremony at JCP, Attari was started on India’s initiatives so that citizens of both countries could see the ceremony conducted by BSF and Pak Rangers together. We expect reciprocity to our repeated overtures of friendship and goodwill from Pakistan too.”

Talking about residential complex, he said that this will be the first residential complex at ICP and the government has decided to construct such kind of complexes at ICPs of the country.

Rajnath Singh said, “This facility will further boost the morale of security personnel. With modern facilities at this ICP, trade will not only be increased with our neighbour, but also with other countries through this route. These facilities will also provide employment to locals.”

He added,” BSF had the honour of being the largest border guarding force in the world and is doing an exemplary work in protecting the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders. BSF is India’s formidable first wall of defence. For overall development of country, it is necessary that its borders remain secure from all types of external threats, and for the last 54 years, the BSF has been safeguarding the Indian borders with great determination and professional expertise.”

Later on talking to media, Rajnath Singh said that the government has started the process to acquire the land for Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district of the state.

“I had meeting with concerned officials today and Kartarpur corridor will be completed in time bound manner,” said Rajnath.

Rajnath was welcomed by DG BSF Rajni Kant Mishra, Inspector General BSF, Punjab Frontier, Mahipal Singh Yadav and other senior officials.

Rajni Kant Mishra, Director General, Border Security Force briefed him about various operational and administrative activities being undertaken by BSF in Punjab. They were later briefed about the functioning of ICP and JCP, Attari.