Union Cabinet approves transfer of 50.76 acres of land to PGIMER, Chandigarh

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved a proposal to transfer 50.76 acres of land at Sarangpur, Chandigarh, to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Advertising

According to the PGIMER, the land is meant for a project that will mostly benefit the Out-patient Department. Cancer management research and Palliative care centres will come up under one roof, besides a learning resource centre (LRC) and multi-level parking.

According to the PGI director, it will give breathing space to the hospital. “The setting up of a new OPD, shifting of trauma centre, cancer care and LRC, will decrease the waiting time for surgeries for the common man. Emergency services will be available in a highly efficient manner and infrastructural medical facilities will improve considerably. This will benefit the poorest of the poor patients attending the PGI-Chandigarh. Health services and tertiary care will be more effective,” PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline.

There are around 10,000 patients who visit the PGI daily, on an average. The PGIMER is planning to set up four major health facilities, including a cancer institute on 50 acres at Sarangpur. The institute has decided to set up four centres on this land, including a learning resource centre, new OPD block, trauma centre and cancer centre.

Dr Ram said, “I would really like to thank UT Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore who really pursued it, along with our efforts.”

Advertising

In 2018, the total number of patients recorded in the OPDs was 28,69,150, which was 26,84,508 in 2017. The indoor admissions, which were only 2,069 in total in the year 1963, are daily attendance now.