‘Classic jumla, vision-less, directionless’

The Opposition parties in Punjab trashed the Union Budget-2023 with Congress calling it “visionless and directionless” and “classic jumla” of BJP-led government at Centre and the Shiromani Akali Dal saying that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has “failed farmers, poor, and the youth” besides “failing to do anything to revive the agricultural and industrial sector” in state.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the budget has actually turned out to be a “classic jumla” of the BJP government at the Centre.

He also alleged it was “an anti-poor and anti-people budget with key focus on increasing income of corporations only.” Warring said budget has failed to address the concern of Punjab, particularly the agriculture sector, which remains the least and the last” priority for this government.

Senior Congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said there is nothing in the budget for the farmers and also “no legal guarantee … for the MSP as expected by the farmers all across India.”

Bajwa also criticized the budget for “its failure to give a special financial package to Punjab”. He added, “In fact the Punjab government has also failed to prevail upon the Centre get some special economic package for the state which is already reeling under huge debt.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said farmers were promised that their agriculture income would be doubled, “but far from doing anything to realise this goal, the government has not been able to ensure procurement of all food grains on minimum support price.”

“No new fund has been earmarked for diversification of crops in Punjab. Similarly nothing has been done for farmers in border areas,” he said.

Speaking about the government thrust on millets, Badal said this would succeed only if all millet crops were procured as per remunerative MSP.

The SAD president said, “Punjab industry is going through a lean phase and the state is witnessing migration of industries to other states. It’s unfortunate that the union government has not done anything to incentivise industry in Punjab”.

He also said “It was unfortunate that no institution or major project had been given to Punjab in the union budget.”