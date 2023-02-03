‘Union Budget is harbinger of growth, has instilled hope’

The Union Budget-2023 has positive provisions for all the core sectors of the economy including agriculture, railways and income tax, and has instilled a hope for good growth among the doyens of the allied automotive industry, which looks forward to augmentation of people’s personal spending power and the resultant increase in automotive sales, Ashish Garg, managing director, Happy Forging Ltd, Thursday said.

“There are provisions for hike in the agricultural credit. Rs 20 trillion has been allocated for this sector. This will benefit the rural economy,” said Garg.

“Infrastructure will get a big boost. Railways, which is one of the key sectors, has got the highest ever budgetary allocation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. These are all positive aspects of the Budget. The personal tax cut is yet another positive as it will increase people’s spending power. These measures will be good for the auto industry and tractor and truck sales are bound to escalate,” he added.

Garg said that all core sectors are expected to perform very well given the positive allocations in the Budget.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said the budget has given a big push to education and skill development.

“In a major boost to provide quality education, government has allocated Rs 1.12 lakh crore, which is highest ever for the sector. In addition, the announcement of establishing

30 Skill India International Centers to skill the Indian

youth for international opportunity is also a praiseworthy and futuristic step. The government has focused on new era technologies by setting up three Centers of Excellence in the field of Artificial Intelligence. This move will strengthen India’s position as global knowledge hub,” Sandhu said.