Union Budget: Employment push, tax relief take centre stage; Mohali voices hope and concern, Opp criticises

The Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, has triggered a mixed response across Mohali’s industrial, political and social circles.
Mohali Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Jasbir Singh Manku said, “The Budget talks about technological upgradation and investment, but clarity is missing on how MSMEs at the grassroots level will actually benefit. The enhanced Rs 10 crore MSME credit limit must translate into real benefits on the ground.”
Mohali Industrial Association (MIA) general secretary Dilpreet Singh Boparai said, “Expectations are high, but execution will be key. Industrial hubs like Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar need focused attention.”
City resident Neelam Rani (69) said, “The Budget offers modest but welcome relief. Tax simplification and focus on healthcare are positive steps. But many senior citizens had hoped for a bigger increase in interest income deductions.”
Senior Punjab Congress leader and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu described the Budget as “deeply disappointing” for Punjab. “It ignores farmers, MSMEs and job creation. Farmers have again been ignored, and there is no relief in rising household expenses,” he said, criticising the absence of any special financial package for the debt-ridden state. ”
Mohali Deputy Mayor and Congress leader Kuljit Singh Bedi termed the Budget “disconnected from ground realities”. “There is no concrete roadmap for states like Punjab, which are battling unemployment and industrial slowdown.”
On the other hand, BJP leader Abha Bansal praised the women-centric measures in the Budget. She highlighted the proposal to establish SHE-Marts (Self-Help Entrepreneur Marts) and women’s hostels, calling them “transformational steps toward women-led development”.
