Union Budget: Employment push, tax relief take centre stage; Mohali voices hope and concern, Opp criticises

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Photo: X/Screenshot from Sansad TV video)

The Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, has triggered a mixed response across Mohali’s industrial, political and social circles.

Mohali Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Jasbir Singh Manku said, “The Budget talks about technological upgradation and investment, but clarity is missing on how MSMEs at the grassroots level will actually benefit. The enhanced Rs 10 crore MSME credit limit must translate into real benefits on the ground.”

Mohali Industrial Association (MIA) general secretary Dilpreet Singh Boparai said, “Expectations are high, but execution will be key. Industrial hubs like Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar need focused attention.”