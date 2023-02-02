Cheema a ‘disappointed man’, says Punjab does not matter for Centre

With none of his wishes finding any place in the Union Budget 2023-24, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Wednesday said he was a “disappointed man” as “Punjab does not matter” in the Centre’s scheme of things.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann too said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shortchanged the sacrifices made by hardworking people of Punjab.

“I am disappointed. The budget is anti-farmer, anti-Dalit and anti-youth. What is there for the farmers? What is there for the Dalits? Is there anything for the youth? It surely tells us that economy of the country is not on BJP’s agenda,” Cheema said.

Cheema had sought Rs 1,125 crore to check stubble burning, Rs 1,000 crore for police modernisation especially with an eye to combat drones coming in from Pakistan, and a special package of Rs 2,500 crore for the development of industrial sector in the border districts.

Cheema said Punjab is a border state and is facing the issues of cross-border weapon smuggling and narco-terrorism. “The state needs Centre’s help. We had sought Rs 1,000 crore to equip our police with combat weaponry. But we could not get this amount.”

The Punjab Finance Minister also said that they could not get the industrial package also even as the state needed a push. “We sought medical colleges. But they have given nursing colleges. Those nursing colleges would also be given to only those medical colleges that were established after 2014. How many colleges does Punjab have that were set up after 2014,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Mann said that first, on Republic Day, the state’s tableau “was kept out of the parade,” now Punjab has been “completely ignored” in the Union Budget, which was “anti-Punjab, anti-people, anti-farmers and directionless.”

“Don’t understand what revenge they are taking from Punjabis. It is shameful that going by its myopic mindset the Union government has completely ignored the state thereby bringing a huge disrespect to countless sacrifices made by the brave and hardworking Punjabis in pre- and post-independent era,” Mann said.

He said that all “genuine demands of Punjab have been blatantly ignored and state figures nowhere in the Union Budget.” He said that being a border state, they had demanded funds for the modernisation of the BSF and state Police, which was necessary to combat the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border especially through the hi-tech drones. The Union government, instead, gave the cold shoulder to this demand, he said.

He said that during the pre-budget meetings the state had flagged the need to start Vande Bharat trains from Amritsar and Bathinda to Delhi, but this demand too was completely ignored, along with another demand of connecting all five ‘Takhts’ of the Sikhs through rail route.

Mann alleged that the budget has exposed the “anti-farmers stance of the Modi government” and added the government has run away from giving remunerative MSP on crops to farmers which, he said, was very unfortunate.

“It appears that the Centre is taking a revenge on the farmers, who had protested against the farm laws,” he said. The Chief Minister said that his government had been pursuing the Centre to extend Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance for the farmers, but that too failed to materialise.

He said that though the Scheduled Tribes have been offered various facilities in budgets, the Scheduled Castes and Backward classes “have been completely ignored.” He cautioned the Union government “to stop playing with fire by ignoring the state on key issues.”

“India cannot be imagined without Punjab and the BJP-led Union government’s attempt to ignore the contribution of Punjab and Punjabis will not be tolerated,” he said, as he called Punjab the grain bowl of the country.