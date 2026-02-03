Union Budget allocated Rs 2,911 crore for rail expansion to hill state

Referring to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Vaishnaw said four railway stations in the hill state had been selected under the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 46 crore. (File Photo)

Union Railway Minister Monday said Union Budget has allocated Rs 2,911 crore to Himachal Pradesh for railway expansion, an amount 27 times higher than what was provided during the Congress-led governments at the Centre.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railway projects worth Rs 17,711 crore were currently underway in the state. He also said these projects would significantly strengthen the rail network in the hill state, and make travel easier and safer for the general public.

Vaishnaw said the government is investing substantially in the construction of new railway lines, station modernisation and enhancement of safety infrastructure.

