Union Budget allocated Rs 2,911 crore for rail expansion to hill state

HP got 27 times more funds for rail than what it got during Cong rule: Vaishnaw on allocation

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarh/shimlaFeb 3, 2026 09:07 AM IST
Referring to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Vaishnaw said four railway stations in the hill state had been selected under the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 46 crore. (File Photo)Referring to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Vaishnaw said four railway stations in the hill state had been selected under the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 46 crore. (File Photo)
Union Railway Minister Monday said Union Budget has allocated Rs 2,911 crore to Himachal Pradesh for railway expansion, an amount 27 times higher than what was provided during the Congress-led governments at the Centre.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railway projects worth Rs 17,711 crore were currently underway in the state. He also said these projects would significantly strengthen the rail network in the hill state, and make travel easier and safer for the general public.

Vaishnaw said the government is investing substantially in the construction of new railway lines, station modernisation and enhancement of safety infrastructure.

Referring to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he said four railway stations in the hill state had been selected under the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 46 crore.

The redevelopment work at Baijnath–Paprola and Amb Andaura railway stations is already completed, he said. A pair of Vande Bharat Express trains will also be operated in the state to improve passenger experience.

The railway minister also said Himachal Pradesh had achieved 100 percent electrification of its railway network. Since 2014, around 16 kilometres of new railway lines have been constructed in the state.

In addition, 26 flyovers and underpasses have been built to improve rail safety and reduce congestion.

However, the minister expressed concern over inadequate cooperation from the state government in executing railway projects. He urged the Chief Minister to extend full support to the Railways Ministry to ensure timely completion of ongoing and proposed projects, stating that faster execution would directly benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh.

