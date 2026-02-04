Union Budget 2026 is a roadmap for Haryana’s next leap in growth: Saini

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Elaborating on what the Union Budget 2026–27 holds for Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Wednesday it would significantly boost growth across sectors, emphasising that development is not confined to large cities but extends to villages, farmers, women, youth and workers in the state.
Economic strength, he added, has been “aligned with social security, dignity and opportunity for every citizen”.
Highlighting the sharp increase in public capital expenditure, Saini said the allocation of nearly Rs. 12.2 lakh crore for infrastructure will strengthen roads, railways, urban infrastructure, industrial corridors and logistics systems across the country.
“Given Haryana’s strategic location in the Delhi-NCR region, the state will be a direct beneficiary, with faster execution of development projects and creation of lakhs of employment opportunities, especially for the youth,” he said.
The Haryana CM pointed out that Rs. 1.39 lakh crore has been allocated for education and skill development, and over 1.5 lakh youngsters will be trained in new-age skills. More than Rs. 15,000 crore has been earmarked for skill development, employment generation and future technologies.
He also said Rs. 10,000 crore fund has been created for Artificial Intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and cyber security, which will “directly benefit technology and education hubs such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Rohtak, enabling Haryana’s youth to access high-income, global-standard jobs”.
Saini said the Rs. 7,500 crore provision for startups and entrepreneurship will further strengthen Haryana’s startup ecosystem and encourage innovation, turning youth into job creators rather than job seekers. A high-level permanent committee has been constituted to integrate education with employment and entrepreneurship, he said.
“To promote the digital and creative economy, AVGC content creator labs will be established in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across the country. In the IT sector, the safe harbour threshold has been raised from Rs. 300 crore to Rs. 2,000 crore, which will lead to large-scale creation of high-quality IT jobs”, Saini added.
“In sports, the Khelo India Mission is being developed as an integrated talent development pathway with scientific training, modern infrastructure and technology. With nearly 65 per cent of Haryana’s population being youth, the budget provides a clear roadmap to link young people with education, skills, technology and employment.
The Union Budget, he said, also proposes strengthening women’s self-help groups (SHGs) by turning them into community-based entrepreneurship centres. About Rs 8,000 crore has been earmarked for women’s employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship, while more than Rs 40,000 crore has been allocated for social security, pensions, nutrition, and income-support schemes.
“Financial and institutional support will boost women’s participation in agriculture, dairy, food processing and rural entrepreneurship, directly benefiting women SHGs and entrepreneurs in Haryana. Provision for women’s hostels in STEM institutions in every district reflects the government’s commitment to girls’ education and safety,” Saini added.
The Haryana CM said the Budget also offers a major opportunity for Haryana’s healthcare sector, adding that under the Biopharma Shakti Initiative, Rs. 10,000 crore has been allocated, along with Rs. 20,000 crore for health infrastructure and Rs. 5,000 crore for medical tourism.
“This will accelerate the development of pharma clusters, medical colleges and modern hospitals in Gurugram, Panchkula, Rohtak and Karnal, while generating large-scale employment for doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff. Additionally, 1.5 lakh multi-skilled caregivers, mostly women, will be trained, creating significant employment in the health and care economy,” Saini said.
The Chief Minister said the Union Budget has brought “renewed confidence for Haryana’s industrial sector, where the state already leads in automobiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and textiles”.
“Incentives for semiconductors, electronic components and biopharma will attract fresh investments in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat. The revival of 200 old industrial clusters will rejuvenate traditional industrial centres such as Panipat, Yamunanagar and Ambala, while a Rs. 10,000 crore MSME development fund will benefit lakhs of small entrepreneurs and artisans,” he said.
“Infrastructure development will be further strengthened through high-speed rail, urban economic zones and focused growth of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, promoting employment-led urbanisation in Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Sirsa and Rewari. Emphasis on green energy and battery storage will expand solar and renewable energy projects, ensuring energy security and environmental sustainability”.
