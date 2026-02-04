Union Budget 2026 is a roadmap for Haryana’s next leap in growth: Saini

Haryana CM Saini said the allocation of nearly Rs. 12.2 lakh crore for infrastructure will strengthen roads, railways, urban infrastructure, industrial corridors and logistics systems across the country. (File Photo)

Elaborating on what the Union Budget 2026–27 holds for Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Wednesday it would significantly boost growth across sectors, emphasising that development is not confined to large cities but extends to villages, farmers, women, youth and workers in the state.

Economic strength, he added, has been “aligned with social security, dignity and opportunity for every citizen”.

Highlighting the sharp increase in public capital expenditure, Saini said the allocation of nearly Rs. 12.2 lakh crore for infrastructure will strengthen roads, railways, urban infrastructure, industrial corridors and logistics systems across the country.

“Given Haryana’s strategic location in the Delhi-NCR region, the state will be a direct beneficiary, with faster execution of development projects and creation of lakhs of employment opportunities, especially for the youth,” he said.