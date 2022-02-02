Union Budget 2022: Chandigarh allocated Rs 5,382.79 cr, gets a cut of Rs 454 cr from what it demanded

Against the demand for Rs 5,836 crore, Chandigarh on Monday got a budget allocation of Rs 5,382.79 crore for fiscal year 2022-23 in the Union Budget announced Tuesday.

Though there has been an increase of Rs 196.67 crore from the previous year’s budget, yet the administration received a cut of Rs 454 crore from the amount it had demanded.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal while speaking to The Indian Express said that they are happy with the budget as there is an approximate increase of Rs 200 crore from last year and it will be good for development works in the city.

He stated that still they will take up with the government in the revised estimates to increase the budget for Chandigarh.

Under the revenue head, Chandigarh Administration received Rs 4,843.86 crore while under capital head they got Rs 539.33 crore. Capital head includes all development-related projects while revenue includes salaries and other revenue-based heads. Last year in 2021-22, under the revenue head, the UT had got Rs 4,567.67 crore while under the capital head, it was Rs 618.45 crore.

This time, Chandigarh got more under the revenue head, that is Rs 276 crore, while in the capital head, they were allocated Rs 79 crore less. Under the capital head last year, Chandigarh had got Rs 618 crore and this time it got only Rs 539.33 crore.

Last year, against the UT Administration’s demand for Rs 5,670.31 crore, Chandigarh had been allocated Rs 5,186.12 crore for the fiscal 2021-22 as per the Union Budget — which was a meagre increase of 0.93 per cent (Rs 48 crore) as compared to 2020-2021.

As compared to last year, there has been an increase of 3.79 per cent as allocated by the Government of India.

A statement by the Chandigarh Administration said, “The Budget for the Financial Year 2022-23 has been presented and published by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance. There has been an increase of 3.79 per cent.”

The major distribution to various sectors are –- police got Rs 640.67 crore, education got Rs 882.74 crore, housing and urban development got Rs 838.59 crore, transport got Rs 301.75 crore, energy got Rs 1,031.23 crore, health got Rs 609.09 crore and others got Rs 1078.72 crore.