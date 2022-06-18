Armed gunmen storm Kabul Gurdwara, casualties suspected

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, and opened fire.

Gurnam Singh, the president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, confirmed the attack to The Indian Express. “Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside,” he said.

Watch: Multiple blasts being heard from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan where gunmen have stormed inside, said gurdwara president Gurnam Singh @IndianExpress @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/SdopybDkyi — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) June 18, 2022

Singh said there were at least 20-25 persons from the Sikh community inside the gurdwara when the attack took place.

Shocking news coming from #Kabul. Terrorists attacked a Sikh Hindu’s temple in Karte Parwan area. At least three explosions are heard following by gunfires. No exact details of the casualties are given. #Afghanistan #Afghan #afghanistanblast pic.twitter.com/0gvsllraEW — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) June 18, 2022

Gurdwara Karte Parwan is the central gurdwara of the Sikh community in Kabul.

There are at least 150 Afghan Sikhs still stuck in the country following the Taliban takeover. They have been seeking visas from India for the past few months.

Last October, a few months after the Taliban took over, unidentified gunmen had stormed the Gurdwara Karte Parwan and vandalised the property. Since then, Afghan Sikhs have been appealing to be rescued to India.