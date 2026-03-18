Unidentified assailants ‘open’ fire at PU student leader, Bambhia gang claims responsibility

Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda near the Department of Botany on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday evening during the ongoing student festival “Jhankaar.”

According to police sources, four suspects arrived on a stolen Activa scooter and allegedly fired two rounds in an attempt to target Jawanda, who is associated with the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). As Jawanda tried to escape, the attackers chased him and fired another shot. However, he managed to run to safety.

Two other accomplices were reportedly waiting nearby on a scooter, after which all four suspects fled the scene. While escaping, the assailants reached a dead-end near Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Sector 14, where they abandoned the scooter. They allegedly entered the temple premises and threatened the priest at gunpoint when he attempted to stop them. The suspects then fled on foot towards Sector 25 and near Chitkara School allegedly snatched a Bullet motorcycle from a couple after brandishing a pistol. The victims later informed the police control room.

Police registered a case under the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

DSP (Central) Dalbir Singh said two empty shells were recovered from the spot and police teams were scanning CCTV footage from across the campus.

“The attackers fired a gunshot on an individual. No one has been hurt in the incident. We are scanning CCTV footage from across the campus,” the DSP said.

The firing incident occurred despite heightened security arrangements on the campus due to the ongoing cultural festival.

Reacting to the incident, a student leader raised concerns over security arrangements on the campus.

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“Two shots were fired in the air, near the Botany Department. It is a serious security lapse, and the fact that it happened during Jhankaar, PU’s student festival, takes us back to the tragic incident last year when a student was killed. The incident shows the ill-preparation of authorities in hosting so-called grand events. Also, it is really hard not to notice that just a few days back, during the RSS seminar, hundreds of police officers were deployed on campus, but when you need security, there is none. It shows the priorities of university authorities,” said Manika, a student leader of Lalkaar.

The Panjab University issued an official statement regarding the incident, saying, “Two gunshots were fired near the Botany parking area. PU authorities have taken strong note of the incident.”

The statement, signed by Professor Y P Verma, Registrar, added that PU was committed to ensuring campus safety and not allowing any untoward activity on the campus. The Chandigarh Police was investigating the matter and procured CCTV footage.

According to reports, Jawanda had earlier contested the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections for the post of general secretary and was associated with one of the SOPU factions.

During the 2024 PUCSC elections, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Ravi Rajgarh, had appeared on the campus and introduced Jawanda as a candidate, raising concerns over the alleged influence of criminal elements in student politics. Police officials said all angles, including past rivalries, are being examined.

Additional police personnel have been deployed on the campus to maintain law and order following the incident.

Social media post claims responsibility

Hours after the firing, a social media post purportedly by the Bambhia gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The post alleged that Jawanda, a SOPU leader at Panjab University, was targeted by individuals identified as Shaganpreet and Doni Bal, and warned that anyone associating with the Lawrence-linked SOPU faction would face similar consequences.

‘Satinder Sartaaj Night’ to be cancelled?

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After the firing incident, there was a protest by students, who demanded the resignation of the security officer or cancellation of the fest. Despite an existing ban on star nights on the campus, the event was still allowed. Following the incident, all student organisations staged a protest at the Students’ Centre, demanding either the resignation of Security Officer Vikram Singh or the cancellation of the Jhankaar Fest.

According to sources, there are discussions about postponing Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj’s star night scheduled for Wednesday. The final decision will be taken only after receiving a no objection certificate (NOC) from the administration.

In March 2025, after the stabbing death of UIET student Aditya Thakur during a campus concert, PU implemented strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). Under these SOPs, star nights and large concerts were banned. According to former PUCSC president Anurag Dalal, campus security needs to be strengthened, and even after Aditya Thakur’s murder, the administration failed to learn any lessons. Student leader Divyansh Thakur too termed the incident a serious security lapse, emphasising that student safety must be the top priority.