Unfortunate to associate name of Guru Gobind Singh with Ramayana: SGPC chief secretary

TERMING AS “unfortunate” the linking of Ramayana with the name of Guru Gobind Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Tuesday said it has hurt the Sikh sentiments.

SGPC chief secretary advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, in a press statement, said, “Sri Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru, did not write any Ramayana but some people are hurting Sikh sentiments by associating Ramayana with his name. Guru Gobind Singh in the Dasam Granth’s section about ‘Chaubis Avatar’ (twenty-four Sanatani incarnations) has mentioned about Ramavatar.” “Only the characters in it (Ramavatar) are from the Ramayana, but the yudh vidhan (war constitution), details and saroop (form) are completely different. While laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had mentioned the Ramayana written by the tenth Guru, which was strongly opposed by Sikh institutions and scholars,” said Dhami.

He also asked the vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala to liaise with the SGPC before publishing ‘Mahan Kosh’ (Encyclopedia of Sikh Literature) of Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha.

Dhami said, “The reprinting of the Mahan Kosh by the Punjabi University had exposed a number of mistakes and its sale had been stopped by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after objections from the SGPC and the sangat (devotees). Later, the university decided to scrap it completely.”

Dhami that “Mahan Kosh” is an important document related to the Sikh community and “deals with various topics according to the principles of Gurmat” (teachings of the Sikh Gurus).