Unfortunate the Congress government had been unable to create ICU facilities in 17 out of 22 government hospitals: Akali Dal

The Indian Express in a report on Wednesday had highlighted that 17 out of 22 districts in Punjab were without ICU beds in government hospitals. (Express File Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said “it was extremely unfortunate that the Congress government had been unable to create ICU facilities in 17 out of the 22 government hospitals in the state despite making claims of spending more than Rs 1,000 crore on upgrading medical infrastructure during the last year”.

In a statement, SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said, “media reports had exposed the Congress government’s claim of having upgraded the medical infrastructure in the state by pointing out that 17 out of the 22 districts did not have a single ICU bed.”

Cheema said it was even more shocking to know that except for five districts of Patiala, Faridkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana, no government hospital of the state provided Level-3 care to critical patients.

Stating that “all this was extremely distressing”, Cheema said, “Too much time has been wasted. The government has failed in its responsibility towards the people. It should not waste any more time and should augment the medical facilities in all government hospitals to ensure people were not forced to go in for very expensive treatment in private hospitals.”

The SAD leader asked the chief minister to “first get the few hundred ventilators lying unused in the state installed”. He added, “Medical staff should be recruited on an emergency basis to run the ventilators.”

He further said, “besides this, the government should focus on providing level three ICU facilities in all government hospitals to ensure critically ill patients have access to affordable health care.”