‘Unemployment soaring, but Haryana govt abolishing posts’

Former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday lashed out at the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of Haryana for allegedly having abolished all government posts that were lying vacant/unfilled for the last two years.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said, “The youths of Haryana are already facing the highest unemployment rate in the country.

At least 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. But instead of recruiting, the BJP-JJP government is inflicting torture on the youths by abolishing these posts.

The government should take back its decision which promotes unemployment and make recruitments for vacant posts immediately. If the present government does not do this, then after the formation of the Congress government, all the vacant posts will be filled by making permanent recruitments”.

Hooda also opposed negative marking and 50 per cent criteria in the recruitment of Haryana Public Service Commission. “HPSC has made a mockery of the recruitment process by imposing 50 per cent criteria on general category and 45 per cent on reserved category candidates. Its purpose is to deprive qualified candidates from recruitment and keep the posts vacant,” Hooda said.

Citing the example of ADO recruitment, Hooda said, “Only 57 candidates qualified in the interview for 600 posts. Out of these seven were dropped in the interview. In the end only 50 people got jobs in the recruitment for 600 posts and 550 posts remained vacant.

In order to cover up such activities, the government and the recruitment agencies are continuously experimenting with the youths without any basis. With negative marking and 50 per cent criteria in the exam, HPSC has also added a fifth option in the answer of each question, which is mandatory to be filled. If someone does not fill any of the five options, then their marks is deducted”.

“The government has justified this by saying that some candidates deliberately leave their answer sheets blank, which are filled later illegally. The government itself is accepting that for the last eight years, such rigging has been taking place in the recruitment of HPSC. People sitting in recruitment agencies fill the blank answer sheets after getting lakhs of rupees,” he said.

He pointed out that the issue of leaving blank answer sheets has come to the fore many times during investigations of the recruitment scams. “But the government suppressed all such revelations and covered up the scams. Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on HSSC for being found to be rigged in the recruitment. But the coalition government does not seem to be taking any lesson from it”.

“There is a lot of confusion in the recruitment of veterinary surgeons of HPSC. Candidates made allegations ranging from paper leak to questions being wrong. Answers to 26-28 questions were found incorrect in the recruitment of veterinary surgeons. But when the candidates request to rectify the errors made by the commission in the question paper of the examinations, then Rs 200 per question is charged from them. This means that the candidates are made to pay for the mistakes of the commission. The government should take action against the people who set the paper and their bosses. But instead of doing so, the commission and the government are busy harassing the youth,” he said.

Hooda also attacked BJP-JJP government on abolishing sports quota in HPSC recruitment.

“Sportspersons have been getting three per cent quota in HPSC recruitments till now. But this quota was abolished in the new recruitment of 95 posts by HPSC. Farmers, jawans, wrestlers and sportspersons are the identity of Haryana. The sportspersons of Haryana have brought glory to the state not only in the country but in the whole world. Keeping in mind his honor and prestige, the policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ was made during the Congress government and sportspersons were also given 3% quota in all jobs. But the BJP-JJP government abolished this quota,” he said.