Unemployment data: Punjab better than national average; in Haryana, every third person is jobless

Of every 100 persons in Punjab, only seven are unemployed. This was revealed in the unemployment data released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy Private Limited (CMIE). With an unemployment rate of 6.8 per cent, Punjab has fared better than the national average of unemployment, which is 8.6 per cent.

According to the data, the state is much better placed than neighbouring Haryana having an unemployment rate of 37.4 per cent. Himachal Pradesh is also at 7.6 per cent, 0.8 per cent more than Punjab.

While the economists of the state have looked at the data with suspicion, government sources said the government was working to provide jobs to the youths especially the labour department as well as the employment generation department.

The state has set up District Bureaus of Employment and Training and has been imparting skill training to the youth. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government had stated Ghar Ghar rozgar scheme under which Rozgar Melas were held and the youth were given placement options.

Economists, however, do not agree with the data. Dr Lakhwinder Singh Gill, Prof of Economics, Punjabi University, Patiala said that it is difficult to draw long term conclusion from the quarterly data, “Relatively, the rate of unemployment is not only high but very high in Punjab if you look at the situation especially in last 10 years. The unemployment rates are much higher if you look at the number of youths going abroad in search of jobs, filing applications with various embassies, and preparing for IELTS. It clearly shows the younger generation is disheartened.”

He said that things have come to such a pass that the Punjabi youths are so disillusioned with the whole system that they do not report unemployment that they do not get registered with the employment exchanges. Also, they are not interested in employment in Punjab considering the current employment conditions. In the government services, they are given a minimum basic salary, which is peanuts. Private sector also gives low wages as compared to the government. Both the quantity and quality of employment is bad. I can say almost 80 per cent people are not satisfied. That is why they do not record unemployment.

Another noted economist, Dr SS Johl said, “I do not know how they take the data out. An independent inquiry should done, exchanges should be checked to know how many have registered with these bodies. This too would also not be a complete data but just indicative. It would be a sample survey.”

He added that while labourers were getting employment, it was the educated who were not finding any avenues. “The labourers get work. How many jobs do MBAs and MCAs get?” He asked.

A functionary of the government said the comparative unemployment rate could be attributed to multiple factors. The government has been very proactive in providing opportunities of employment in government sector. Around 21,000 youth have got employment since April 1. More than 22,000 government jobs have been advertised.

The employment department through its district offices is facilitating employment in private sector with target of facilitating private sector employment to 13000 candidates per month. In addition, self employment facilitations are provided as per the state level bankers committee targets.

The department has also provided digital platform for interaction of employers and prospective jobseekers where around 15,000 employers post vacancies and jobseekers apply against these vacancies without the mediation of the government.

Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) is additionally making the youth employable by providing skill training before providing them suitable employment. Target is to train and place around 70,000 youth per year.

The PSDM has also tied up with industry associations for opening centres of excellence in various fields like health, sports, rubber, automotive to train as per industry needs and to provide captive employment to trained youth.

Punjab being an agriculture economy, the greater part of the rural workforce may be directly involved in agriculture. Traditionally also, in the rural areas of Punjab, the females are involved in agriculture and allied economic activities such as animal husbandry where they are valuable contributors to household incomes.

Punjab State has 22 State of the art District Bureaus of Employment & Enterprises. Any youth who approaches the DBEE is facilitated with counselling and opportunities as per his qualification and aptitude. “The results of these endeavours are visible in the decreased unemployment rates,” said the official.

He added that the immigration of youth leading to low unemployment rate needs to be substantiated with data as every year people entering into workforce is also increasing.