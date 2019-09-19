Chandigarh: Underpass connecting sectors 16 and 17 awaits inauguration

The first underpass constructed in the Tricity under the Smart City Mission is awaiting inauguration.

Officials said that landscaping was being done at the underpass that was constructed to connect Sector 16 Rose Garden and Sector 17 Plaza.

“It is almost ready. Just the landscaping is being done. The rest of the construction is complete,” an official of the Engineering Wing of UT said.

The 70 mt-long and 12 mt-wide underpasses were to be opened for the public in the first week of March. However, constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore as a part of the rejuvenation plan for the Plaza, the construction was delayed and it missed several deadlines.

In the process, the underpass also has faced a lot of objections from architects. A study by the Indian Institute of Architects (Punjab chapter) termed the construction a “colossal waste of money”, claiming that only 133 pedestrians will use it every day.

According to the study, about 42,488 vehicles cross the Jan Marg from both directions of the stretch every day, while only 133 pedestrians use it.

Around 21,244 vehicles ply in one direction at Jan Marg during the 10-hours of daylight. The vehicles include about 603 buses, 1,476 three-wheelers, 10,040 cars, 7,847 two-wheelers and 1,145 bicycle or rickshaws.