Chandhigarh: Underpass connecting Rose Garden to Plaza is now open for public

(From left) Governor V P Singh Badnore inaugurating the pedestrian underpass between Sector 17 to Rose Garden, Sector 16 along with MP Kirron Kher. Advisor Manoj Parida and other senior officials on Wednesday; A view of the underpass. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) (From left) Governor V P Singh Badnore inaugurating the pedestrian underpass between Sector 17 to Rose Garden, Sector 16 along with MP Kirron Kher. Advisor Manoj Parida and other senior officials on Wednesday; A view of the underpass. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

The underpass was inaugurated on Wednesday evening by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher. This is the first project under the Smart City Mission that was awaiting inauguration for the last many months.

The 70 metres long and 12-metre wide underpass was to be opened for the public in the first week of March last year.

However, constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore as a part of the rejuvenation plan for the Plaza, construction for the underpass was delayed and missed several deadlines.

Already, a study by the Indian Institute of Architects (Punjab chapter) termed the construction a “colossal waste of money”, claiming that only 133 pedestrians will use it every day. According to the study, about 42,488 vehicles cross the Jan Marg from both directions of the stretch every day, while only 133 pedestrians use it.

Around 21,244 vehicles ply in one direction at Jan Marg during the ten hours of daylight. The vehicles include about 603 buses, 1,476 three-wheelers, 10,040 cars, 7,847 two-wheelers and 1,145 bicycle or rickshaws.

