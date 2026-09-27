Under-construction building collapses near Ambala City, 10 injured; some feared trapped

Police and senior administrative officials reached the spot with rescue equipment and began clearing the debris. An official said heavy earth-moving machines and other equipment were being used to remove the debris on a “war footing (Screengrab ANI/ AI Enhanced)

At least 10 labourers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Ambala City on Sunday while a concrete roof slab was being cast, officials told PTI.

Several labourers were working at the site when the structure collapsed. Locals were the first to begin rescue efforts before police and emergency services were called.

Police and senior administrative officials reached the spot with rescue equipment and began clearing the debris. An official said heavy earth-moving machines and other equipment were being used to remove the debris on a “war footing”.

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Police said the 10 injured labourers were admitted to Ambala Civil Hospital. More workers are feared trapped under the debris, and rescue teams were searching the site for survivors.