Under attack, AAP takes to Twitter, pins blame on Opp

Hours after a violent clash in Patiala left at least four people injured and triggered a Opposition blamegame against the government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday smelled a conspiracy behind the incident.

The AAP government was under attack throughout the day from Opposition parties for the clash in Patiala. The Congress, SAD and BJP while condemning the incident had asked the government to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

After a briefing by officials of the government to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, the AAP leaders during Friday took turns on Twitter to put out a rhetoric that suggested the incident was not a clash, but a political issue. AAP MLA from Kharar Anmol Gagan Mann went to the extent of blaming Shiv Sena, Congress and SAD for the incident.

On Friday evening, the Punjab unit of AAP posted a video of Shiv Sena leader, Harish Singla, praising former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in which he is heard saying, “I am a fan of Channi’s style of functioning.”

AAP Punjab put out the tweet saying, “Congress alliance partner Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla has also been a fan of Congress; ex-CM Channi. Today, he was arrested for attempt to disturb peace in Patiala. @Bhagwant Mann govt won’t let these Anti-Punjab forces succeed in their sinister agendas.”

Anmol Gagan Mann, AAP MLA from Kharar also tweeted, “Clash in Patiala is a complete “politically motivated incident”. People from Shiv Sena, Congress & Akali Dal are involved in this.” Our government will not tolerate such incidents. People involved will be sent to Jail. We will maintain peace and prosperity in Punjab at any cost.

Earlier in the day, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA from Amritsar (East) said, “It is undoubtedly a political issue and not a clash between two groups. The people behind this will not be spared. We will not let anyone disturb peace and harmony in Punjab.”

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, MLA from Patiala (Urban), who won against former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, later wrote, “I deeply condemn the incident of clashes in Patiala. District administration has brought the situation under control. We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab. Those behind today’s incident will be dealt with severely.”

Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, the AAP’s MLA from Tanda blamed “Opposition parties for their bid to disturb peace in the state.” He said, “The way a fresh case of violence has come to light in Patiala, it is evident that opponent parties were trying to disturb peace in the state. But the government would not let the state fall victim to such conspiracies. Those behind the incident would not be spared.”

Cabinet minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, while condemning the incident said that the police was working and warned those behind inciting tempers to be ready to face action. Earlier, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also condemned the incident.