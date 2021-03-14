Panchkula: Uncertainty over shifting injured dog to Sukhdarshanpur rescue centre

An ill-equipped team of animal catchers headed by supervisor Keemat Lal reached the stadium at 9.30pm. A tattered jute bag was arranged, in which the animal was wrapped and then rushed to Pet Animal Medical Centre, Sector 3, where a vet was deputed after a long wait.

A female dog with broken ribs and a fractured hind leg was rescued after a three-hour long struggle from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, on late Friday evening. Two students of Mechanical Engineering, spotted the injured motionless dog around 7.15pm.

Though the animal was admitted in Pet Animal Medical Centre, Sector 3, around 10.55pm, uncertainty loomed on the animal’s fate as there was no decision about whether or not it will be shifted to Sukhdarshanpur animal rescue centre.

“I spotted the motionless bitch at the corner of athletic ground around 7.15 pm. The stadium caretaker informed me that she was badly injured after hit by a speeding car last week. Since then, she had been dragging herself and had even stopped eating from the past three days. It was so painful to see an animal in this condition. I looked up a Mohali-based organisation. They offered

some help and put me in touch with the Panchkula MC,” said Venktesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 20.

An ill-equipped team of animal catchers headed by supervisor Keemat Lal reached the stadium at 9.30pm. A tattered jute bag was arranged, in which the animal was wrapped and then rushed to Pet Animal Medical Centre, Sector 3, where a vet was deputed after a long wait.

“As I received a call from a senior and immediately reached the spot. Usually, staff members at Pet Animal Medical Centre do not care about street dogs, but I made them admit the dog. We basically catch stray cattle,” said Keemat Lal.

Dr Ranjit Singh, who attended the animal, at the pet hospital, said, “We do entertain dogs in the presence of owners or caretakers. Yesterday, when the bitch was brought here, it was in the care of MC people. Its medical examination concluded a fractured hind leg and ribs. The people from the MC had assured us that the animal will be transported to Sukhdarshanpur animal centre tomorrow, but the dog is still in our care.”