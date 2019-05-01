Unable to have baby, woman kills neighbour, pulls out foetus

Failing to conceive following tubectomy, a woman strangulated to death a neighbour who was seven months pregnant, cut open her womb and pulled out the foetus, all on the directions of a local ‘witchdoctor’ at a village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

The foetus that Ravinder Kaur (40), a native of village Kala Nangal in Gurdaspur’s Batala area, pulled out hoping to bring it up as her own, died within minutes. She, with the help from her husband and others in the family, buried the foetus in their residential premises. The body of the victim woman, identified as Jasbir Kaur (32) of the same village, was kept in box and was to be disposed of later.

It was only after Jasbir’s husband, Balwinder Singh, lodged a missing complaint at the local police station that the crime came to fore. Jasbir had gone missing on April 27 and was murdered the same day. Her body was found Tuesday.

Based on the husband’s complaint police lodged an FIR under sections 302, 313, 316, 201 and 120(B) of IPC against Ravinder Kaur, her husband Gurpreet Singh, latter’s parents Puran Singh and Joginder Kaur, and his sisters Nittu Kaur and Aman Kaur. The witchdoctor, identified by single name Deeso, was also booked under same sections, said DSP Balbir Singh.

As per the preliminary investigation, Ravinder Kaur, a divorcee, had married Gurpret four years ago. She had four children from her first marriage. Her children live with her first husband. She had also gone through tubectomy before getting divorced. Ravinder Kaur met Deeso who suggested she kill a pregnant woman and claim the foetus as her own child. The woman invited her neighbour Jasbir Kaur, who was expecting her first child, home where she was allegedly strangled her to death, police said. DSP Balbir Singh said they have already arrested five of the seven accused.