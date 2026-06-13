Unable to solve Punjab leadership tangle, AICC sends 3 observers to get local pulse

Unable to resolve factionalism and the leadership tangle in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the party’s central leadership on June 11 appointed three All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior leaders as “observers” and tasked them to assess the prevailing political scenario on the ground and submit a report with recommendations for the course correction.

The appointment of observers, Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav, signed by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is widely seen as a “chronic dithering and crisis management rather than the proactive leadership”.

Since the dramatic deposition of veteran leader Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab on September 18, 2021.

Amarinder, a towering figure with decades of experience and a strong regional base, was forced out amid a rebellion fueled by his party rivals allegedly led by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Captain alleged that he was humiliated by the Congress’s leadership in the way he was removed from the CMO.

Subsequently, on November 2, 2021, Captain formed his own outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), which he ultimately merged into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 9, 2022, following a crushing defeat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit face, was made the chief minister in a last-minute move based on caste calculation, but the experiment failed as the party suffered a crushing defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections, swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), winning just 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

After 2022, the party leadership undertook several measures to revive the PPCC, but factional loyalties — broadly divided among Amarinder, Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring — refused to subside. Leaders continued to air their grievances publicly, with accusations like interference, favouritism, and neglect of ground-level issues like farmer distress, unemployment and drug menace.

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The May 2026 municipal elections delivered another setback, with the Congress failing to capitalise on anti-incumbency faced by the AAP, despite its pan-Punjab presence. Internal reports and strategists’ assessments pointed to “persistent disunity”, leading to intervention by the high command.

Party sources indicate the panel will interact with leaders, assess factional dynamics, and suggest organisational revamps, potentially including changes in the PPCC leadership.

However, political observers view the move as “too little, too late”. “Sending observers months before polls is a classic case of Congress procrastination. The party has had five years since Amarinder’s exit to consolidate, yet it has repeatedly chosen short-term fixes over structural reform,” said a senior leader.

PPCC incumbent president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been facing his own internal challenges.

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Promises of “new faces” and constituency-specific strategies remained largely on paper, while the AAP consolidated its position through welfare schemes, and the BJP is eyeing pre-poll alliances and defections, including from Congress ranks.

Despite criticism of its governance, the AAP holds a strong incumbency edge in urban and semi-urban areas ahead of the February 2027 elections. Thus, the principal Opposition Congress needs a unified front and credible leadership to challenge the ruling party.

Captain Amarinder Singh occasionally comments on the party’s “failure to learn”, pointing to the sidelining of experienced leaders. His possible return or alignment has been speculated upon, adding another layer of uncertainty.

As observers reach out to party cadres, the Congress’s Punjab unit remains a study in deferred decisions. Whether this latest exercise yields a decisive reset or merely another chapter in dithering will define the party’s fortunes in a state it once dominated. For now, the image of a press release from 24 Akbar Road serves as a stark reminder that five years after deposing a stalwart, the party is still searching for direction.