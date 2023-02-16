UN recognised World Interfaith Harmony Week concludes in Ludhiana

The “World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023” — an event recognised by the United Nations (UN) — the series of activities under the “World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023” , concluded at SCD Government College, Ludhiana, Thursday.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023 event was organised in Punjab by Team 1699, in association with NGO CityNeeds.

The event’s last day saw Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains addressing the concluding ceremony, wherein he exhorted the youth to spread the message of peace, love and harmony and stand for the welfare of society.

Speaking on the concluding day of the event, the minister said that more than 65 per cent of the population in India was aged below 35. No other country in the world has such a big population of young adults. Bains said that this generation had the power to bring revolutionary changes in the society with their power of spreading love and unity.

The minister said that unity was of utmost importance for making the nation developed and the youths could do wonders in making India a superpower by ensuring love and harmony in all sections of the society. He asserted that young people had the power to change the world and they were the assets of a country. “No religion was greater than humanity. People must be ready to help others always and call education a key for inclusive growth and social harmony,” he said.

He also stated that the Punjab government was committed to revamp the education system of the state and efforts were already being made to ensure top-class infrastructure in government schools and colleges.

The series of activities, during the world interfaith harmony week, saw the presence of religious leaders and followers from all faiths and religion — Buddhism, Valmiki Samaj, Jainism, Christianity, Muslims, Hinduism and Sikhism.

Thereafter, workshops were conducted with respective religious leaders where the students interacted with them and asked questions.

An Interfaith Harmony Walk was conducted last Sunday in Ludhiana. The walk started from Christ Church and cut through Durga Mata Mandir, Jama Masjid before concluding at Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib.