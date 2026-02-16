Panjab University to play vital role in shaping future tech leadership: UN envoy

Under-Secretary-General and United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, Dr Amandeep Singh Gill, on Monday delivered the Panjab University Colloquium on ‘Technology’s Promise and Peril: What role for the United Nations?’

Delivering the live online lecture under the PU Colloquium series, Gill said institutions like PU can play a significant role in technology development by combining domain expertise with artificial intelligence. He said that even during his student days he admired the PU campus and believes that through curriculum reform, start-ups and individual research contributions, the university has a vital role in shaping future tech leadership. He urged teachers and students not to see AI as confined to elite technical institutions.