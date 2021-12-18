UN body to certify agencies for ethical emigration

At 18 million people, Indians now form the largest diaspora in the world. And at USD 83 billion last year, the remittances formed 3 percent of the country’s GDP last year.

Addressing a seminar on Migration Trends in India, United Nations International Organization of Migration (UN-IOM) India head Sanjay Awasthi said, “More people are migrating now than anytime in the recorded history and one in seven people in the world is a migrant.”

The seminar was organized by United Nations IOM in association with Don Bosco. It was attended among others by Norbu Negi, Deputy Secretary & Protector of Emigrants, Ministry of External Affairs, Stanley Jones, the COO of Don Bosco, and Reji Tom Anthony, Director, Don Bosco.

IOM is here to promote the International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) among recruitment agents and immigration consultants in Punjab and Haryana. A global initiative, IRIS provides certification to such agencies after educating them about the steps they need to take to promote ethical international recruitment.

“Globally we have 150 million labour migrants and families, 4.5 million students, 19.5 million refugees and 50 million irregular immigrants,” said Awasthi.

Addressing the gathering of recruitment agencies from the region, Amit Chowdhury, Project Officer of UN (IOM) said, “India receives the highest remittances globally, amounting to almost 3% of India’s GDP in 2020. The domestic remittance market exceeds 2 trillion rupees.”

But as students head abroad for education, there is outflow as well. “Even the relative small cohort of students and their families are estimated to spend INR 50,000 crores ($6.7 Billion) every year.”

Awasthi said Afghan crisis has led to a sharp uptick in the number of migrants using India as a transit point.

The speakers said it’s unfortunate that increasing emigration is accompanied by an increasing incidence of people getting swindled by unscrupulous agents.

Dy Secretary Negi, said, “Please do not get lured by advertisements and lofty promises made by agents on social media. There are several agencies operating in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal, who are authorized only to provide visa consultancy and ticket services, and not for recruitment. The recruitment of oversees employment is regulated exclusively under the Emigration Act ,1983.”

He said, “The citizens must visit http://www.emigrate.gov.inand check for the agent’s name on the list. Use only an agency listed there. If you do not find the name listed on the website, but find an agent promising you a job outside India, immediately report them to poechd@mea.gov.in”.

The IOM and Don Bosco have joined hands with the MEA to get the various stakeholders on board to find problems and solutions to this issue of unethical recruitment /migration.

Stanley Jones, the COO of Don Bosco, said, “The brainstorming session, followed by a training of the agents is the first step towards ensuring that people don’t get scammed or abused in the process of migrating from the country.

United Nations Migration- International Organization for Migration (IOM) was established in 1951. Don Bosco has been working in the space to empowering the migrants and underprivileged in India from 1906. Collectively they have domestic and international presence in over 135 countries.