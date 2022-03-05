Ukraine crisis: Out of chaos, students now worry about their future

“Anticipating that the situation would grow worse, we had been urging our medical institute authorities to excuse us from classes but our faculty members assured us that everything would get back to normal in a few weeks. Perhaps they wanted to hide the tension and avoid any panic among students. We asked them if we should stay or move but we got no response. But everything changed on March 24, when all of us were advised to move underground into the basement,” Indu, 24, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU), said. Indu, a resident of village Bhagwanpura, Yamunanagar returned to her home on Friday.

“If we had been alerted earlier, we could have come to India sooner. Later, our institute declared holidays till March 31. We stayed underground for at least one week. We boarded a train for Lviv from Kharkiv on March 1 and later hired cabs from Lviv to Hungry border that charged us a lot of money. The cabs dropped us many kilometers behind the Poland border and we covered the distance on foot,” Indu said.

But what haunts Indu more is the uncertainty about her future prospects. “There is no clarity as to what will happen next. Our institute declared holidays till March 31. I am in my 4th year of medicine. If the situation does not normalise, we will have to shift to universities outside of Ukraine,” she added. Amit Pandey (19), who is from Dhanas, Chandigarh and is a first year MBBS student at Vinnytsia National Medical University (YNMU), said, “Around 10 days back, our institute authorities allowed us to take classes online. Certain faculty members told us that the same situation had arose in 2014 and normalised soon. I left Vinnytsia on February 26, came to India via Romania and reached

Delhi Thursday afternoon. At night, I reached Chandigarh. I am confused about what I need to do next.” Meanwhile, Nikita Mehta of Sector 41, a 4th year student of KNMU, returned from Ukraine Friday.

5 MBBS students from Ambala recount the long journey home from throes of war

Five MBBS students from Ambala district, who were studying in different medical colleges in Ukraine and have returned to the country, said that the horrors that they lived during their journey back home were unimaginable.

They said that amid the uncertainties of war, they also had to be careful enough and not trust everyone they met.

Nidhi and Harsh, both students of 5th year and hail from Naraingarh, said that took the flight from Moldova after crossing the border. “The students were not treated well and some of them were also beaten up. Even food was getting less and at one point we were sure that we will not reach India,” they said.

Harsh said that their first flight was cancelled and they had to take a taxi to reach the border. “But it left us at a 25km away from the air field and we had to stay in a bunker. We then crossed the border and then took a flight from Maldova,” he said.

MBBS final year student Anchal, 22, who is a resident of Budhuyon Mullana village, said that she took six days to return to India. The daughter of an ex-serviceman, Anchal has gone to Ukraine to live her dreams of becoming a doctor.

“We survived somehow in the face of death. But I still want to go back when the situation normalises and finish my studies,” she said.

Another student, Ishika Bhutani, a resident of Katcha Bazaar in Ambala Cantt, said that after reaching here, she met Home Minister Anil Vij who welcomed ger with sweets. (ENS)