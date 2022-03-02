Ukraine crisis: Haryana to set up help desk at Mumbai airport from Wednesday

The Haryana government shall be setting up a helpdesk at Mumbai airport to help students returning to the country from Ukraine, which will start functioning from tomorrow — Wednesday.

Three police personnel and a HAFED official have been sent to Mumbai who shall be stationed at the desk, government officials said.

The help desk, officials said, will make arrangements for students from Haryana who arrive at Mumbai to reach Delhi. In view of the Ukraine crisis, the Haryana Government has already set up a help desk at Delhi Airport to help students.

“Meanwhile, to assist the residents and students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine, the government has appointed Sanjay Joon as the nodal officer at the state-level. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner will be the nodal officer. The government has set up a State-Level Control Room at the Divisional Commissioner’s office, Faridabad. This control room will function 24×7 with employees working in shifts throughout the day,” a government spokesperson said, Tuesday.

“The government has contacted all such families based in Haryana whose family members have gone to Ukraine. Now, the government has put an officer of at least Tehsildar level to interact with these families. The officials have been instructed to go to the homes of people whose kin are stuck in Ukraine and assure them that the administration was doing everything to get them back home safely. The government has already managed to help Mansi Mangla from Ballabhgarh. Mansi has reached the Indian Embassy in Poland, where she is being taken care of. Chandigarh administration officials talked to Mansi and assured her that soon arrangements will be made for her safe return to India. In a conversation with the SDM of Ballabhgarh, Trilokchand, Mansi’s family has expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the government and said that thanks to the help of the government, their daughter will be able to return home soon”, the spokesperson added.

He added that Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, was closely monitoring the situation and constantly taking updates from officials.

Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, said, “All the students of Haryana who are stuck in Ukraine will be brought back home safely. We will ensure that they do not face any kind of trouble. For this, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Haryana are making concerted efforts.”