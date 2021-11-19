UK to assist in sustainable mobility solutions, eco-friendly transport for UT

In a meeting held between the British High Commission and UT administration, it was decided that the UK will technically assist to support sustainable mobility solutions for Chandigarh. The objective of the said ‘study’ is to “provide support for decarbonising the city’s transport and contribute towards the climate change agenda. The study will also focus on suggesting alternative eco-friendly transport system for the city”.

The meeting was held in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Transport Secretary Nitin Yadav and MC Commissioner Anandita Mitra, among others. In the meeting, Madhuchhanda Mishra from British Deputy High Commission informed the officers that the project will be funded by the UK for a duration of 12 months and will tentatively start from January 2022. Various other aspects and scope of the said study were also discussed.

The Adviser, in his statement, appreciated the British High Commission’s proposal for the study and accorded its concurrence to initiate the project. The meeting was also attended by chief engineer, chief architect, SP Traffic and general manager, City Bus Services.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration has already asked the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) to make a fresh mobility plan for Chandigarh, after the 2009 report of the agency, which suggested plans for metrorail, is now outdated. The RITES report of 2009 had a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the UT administration and proposed metro, bus rapid transit system and commuters rail service. The new report to be prepared will consider the new criteria for different modes of transport after the traffic data is taken into consideration.

RITES had in 2009 proposed that the metro in the city will cover a distance of 52.4 km, of which 40.4 km will be in UT and the rest in Mohali. The underground system was likely to cost Rs 320 crore per kilometer while the surface alignment was to cost Rs 140 crore per kilometer.

After the BJP came to power in the centre, and MP Kirron Kher was elected, she was against the Chandigarh metro project and said that she would never want a city like Chandigarh to get uprooted for metro. She also said that the financial viability was also not being fulfilled by the metro.

In 2017, the central government too rejected the proposal stating that it wasn’t feasible. MP Kirron Kher had suggested a monorail for the city. But, nothing was done in this regard after that.

A French company was also asked to make a report on city’s traffic issues. But the company’s proposal was shelved citing wrong methodology.