UK national Johal gets bail in 6-yr-old case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Jagtar Singh Johal, a UK national, in a six-year-old case against him being probed by the NIA.

While there are multiple FIRs against Johal, in this case, he was booked in Ludhiana under sections of attempt to murder, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Though granted bail in the FIR-27 of 2016 registered at Basti Jodhewal police station, Ludhiana, Johal will have to remain in jail, as he is yet to get the bail relief in other cases registered against him.

Johal had moved to HC challenging the June 24, 2020, order passed by the Special Judge, NIA Court, Mohali denying him bail.

As per FIR number 27, registered by Punjab Police in Ludhiana, in February 2016, Amit Arora had alleged that two unknown persons had fired upon him while he was at Jodhewal road along with his servant Mani and gunman Om Parkash. As per final police report, FIR had been lodged falsely by complainant Amit Arora, Youth President of Shiv Sena, Punjab. However, later based on a reference from Punjab government, the case was transferred to NIA whereby NIA re-registered the case bearing in 2017, under sections of UAPA and Arms Act, and a chargesheet in regard to the same was submitted before the special NIA Court in Mohali, in 2019, against Johal and others. The NIA counsel argued that during course of investigation of FIR-27 of 2016 registered at Basti Jodhewal police station, Ludhiana, it came to light that a number of incidents had happened in Punjab in 2016-17 in which people belonging to a religious organisation were being targeted/attacked/killed.