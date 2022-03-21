scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Must Read

UK national Johal gets bail in 6-yr-old case

While there are multiple FIRs against Johal, in this case, he was booked in Ludhiana under sections of attempt to murder, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
March 21, 2022 4:22:53 am
Johal had moved to HC challenging the June 24, 2020, order passed by the Special Judge, NIA Court, Mohali denying him bail.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Jagtar Singh Johal, a UK national, in a six-year-old case against him being probed by the NIA.

While there are multiple FIRs against Johal, in this case, he was booked in Ludhiana under sections of attempt to murder, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Though granted bail in the FIR-27 of 2016 registered at Basti Jodhewal police station, Ludhiana, Johal will have to remain in jail, as he is yet to get the bail relief in other cases registered against him.

Read |‘False assertions not okay’: Punjab and Haryana High Court after woman hides job status in maintenance plea

Johal had moved to HC challenging the June 24, 2020, order passed by the Special Judge, NIA Court, Mohali denying him bail.

More from Chandigarh

As per FIR number 27, registered by Punjab Police in Ludhiana, in February 2016, Amit Arora had alleged that two unknown persons had fired upon him while he was at Jodhewal road along with his servant Mani and gunman Om Parkash. As per final police report, FIR had been lodged falsely by complainant Amit Arora, Youth President of Shiv Sena, Punjab. However, later based on a reference from Punjab government, the case was transferred to NIA whereby NIA re-registered the case bearing in 2017, under sections of UAPA and Arms Act, and a chargesheet in regard to the same was submitted before the special NIA Court in Mohali, in 2019, against Johal and others. The NIA counsel argued that during course of investigation of FIR-27 of 2016 registered at Basti Jodhewal police station, Ludhiana, it came to light that a number of incidents had happened in Punjab in 2016-17 in which people belonging to a religious organisation were being targeted/attacked/killed.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement