UIET researchers develop disinfection chamber

A team of faculty members from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) at Panjab University (PU), comprising Dr Neha Bhardwaj, Dr Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Centre of Innovative and Bioprocessing, Mohali, in collaboration with an Ambala-based medical equipment manufacturing company, AMESYS INDIA, have designed and developed a UVC-based surface disinfection chamber.

The twin-door disinfection chamber can be used for surface disinfection of packaged foods in restaurants and for safe and sterile delivery of products.

The developed “UVC surface Disinfection Chamber” can also be used for decontaminating surfaces of files and folders in offices.

The item to be disinfected will be introduced from the rear door of the chamber and then subjected to UV irradiation.

After the irradiation process lasting between two and five minutes, the customer or delivery valet on the other side will be notified, who can then take the disinfected package out of the front door of the chamber.

