scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

UIET hikes third year fees by 22%, students demand rollback

After the pandemic, the university panel of Punjab University set a 7.5 per cent fee hike for self-financed courses and 5 per cent for traditional courses for new entrants of 2022-2023.

Written by Harkanwar Kaur | Chandigarh |
August 18, 2022 3:15:30 am
Students for Society (SFS) along with students of the engineering department submitted a memorandum to the Director of UIET, Professor JK Goswamy, regarding the fee hike.

The students of on-going batch of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, witnessed a 22 per cent increase in the third year fee structure, even for ones under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

After the pandemic, the university panel of Punjab University set a 7.5 per cent fee hike for self-financed courses and 5 per cent for traditional courses for new entrants of 2022-2023.

Students for Society (SFS) along with students of the engineering department submitted a memorandum to the Director of UIET, Professor JK Goswamy, regarding the fee hike. They said they strongly condemn the fee hike and demand an immediate and complete roll back of the hike. Additionally, they have demanded it be collected in four installments, along with an extension of the last date, which is August 18.

Prof Goswamy reportedly told the students, “The decision to increase or decrease fees is not in my control. Instead, higher authorities issued me a proposal that I have to sign, which gets circulated further”. He later told the students that he will submit their memorandum to the officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

“PU authorities, following the neoliberal policy of privatisation, have increased the fee. This trend of fee hike is to kill the essence of public universities. The proposed fee hike will burden the pockets of students, particularly those hailing from marginalised sections of the society,” said Sandeep, president of SFS.
Prateek Choudhary from Rajasthan, a third-year student of BE Mechanical Engineering, said, “Previously the fee for third year was Rs 85,100 and in the new fee structure it has been raised to Rs 1,04,355 which is increased by 22 percentile. It is further distributed into two installments of Rs 65,955 for the 5th semester and Rs 38,400 for 6th semester, which is difficult to pay at one time”.

He added, “The institution has started imposing additional charges, which has an impact on students from middle-class backgrounds”.

“The university must provide an explanation. We have no other choice than to pay the tuition fee, now that our son is in the third year,” said Ashok Kumar, father of Prateek.

Advertisement

Ravi Singh hails from Bihar and is a third-year student of BE Mechanical Engineering under the EWS category. He said,

“According to the fee structure, the third year’s tuition fee was Rs 11,165 when I applied, but it has now increased to Rs 17,940, a 60 per cent increase. This is impossible for me to pay because my father is a farmer with little annual salary”.

More from Chandigarh

“I didn’t even get the hostel and I’m presently residing outside the university premises. This is already costing me money, and now tomorrow is the last date of depositing the tuition fee,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 03:15:30 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement