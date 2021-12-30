UGC NET paper leak: Haryana Police in Delhi to nab CRPF constable

A team of Haryana police on Wednesday reached New Delhi to arrest a CRPF constable wanted in connected with the paper leak of the UGC NET Hindi exam held on December 26 this year.

Source in the police department said that the accused, identified as Vikas, is yet to be arrested but the CRPF authorities have been informed that he is wanted in the paper leak case. Another team of police has been sent to his native village in Dadri.

Meanwhile, the police have sent a copy of the FIR to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to inform it about the development. In different raids, police have arrested nine people from Jind and Bhiwani district on December 26 after it received information of the paper leak.

The arrested accused have told the police that Vikas had sent the question paper to them on WhatsApp almost six hours before the exam took place on December 26. Jind DSP Jitender Singh, who is heading the SIT probe, said, “When the police teams conducted raids, the question paper was being solved by candidates in Bhiwani. A deal was struck with each of the candidates in exchange of Rs 3 lakh. However, the payment was to be made after announcement of the results only. Now, we will tell the UGC about such candidates.”

He added, “Most of the arrested accused are graduates. We are getting inputs that they were involved in such works earlier too but that needs to be verified. There are reports that a coaching academy of Satnali (Mahendragarh) too has links with them. Raids have been conducted at this academy too. Sixteen candidates of the Hindi exam were in contact with them.”

An official said, “The accused have claimed that they had succeeded in accessing 150 questions of the Hindi exam paper in advance. We also found these questions on their cellphone. But still we want to get it verified from UGC officials.” Police said that initially it had received information that Jind resident Rahul was involved in the paper leak. They also have inputs that the accused were allegedly involved in the practice of impersonation to get cleared such exams.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the development, a student body AISA has demanded that the UGC-NET Hindi exam should be re-conducted in a transparent manner.