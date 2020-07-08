After UGC issues guidelines, PU students ask for cancellation of examinations

NSUI members on chain hunger strike at Chandigarh Congress Bhawan, Sector 35 on Tuesday. Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh NSUI members on chain hunger strike at Chandigarh Congress Bhawan, Sector 35 on Tuesday. Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh

After the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines stating that final semester examinations for college students should be held by the end September, students from Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday asked for these exams to be cancelled.

Many student groups including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Students For Society (SFS) expressed their resentment towards the decision to hold examinations, stating that such a move will almost surely compromise the mental and physical health of students.

The PU administration had earlier stated that they will make their decision regarding end of year examinations on the basis of the UGC guidelines. Students from the varsity had hence been anxiously waiting for the guidelines, most hoping that these examinations get cancelled. “Even if we give online examinations, it is not fair, because our education has been completely disrupted and not all of us have had the time and resources to study as hard as we usually would for these examinations. Making us go through examinations in these already trying times is unacceptable,” said a law student from the university.

To protest against these guidelines, NSUI students sat outside the Chandigarh Congress Bhavan on a ‘chain hunger strike’. Students from SFS asked for cancellation of all examinations and released a statement claiming that the guidelines are vague and give no reassurances to the student body. The students demanded that examinations for all semesters “be cancelled unconditionally and equivalent credit be given through assignments and projects”.

Meanwhile, PU authorities are yet to provide a detailed plan for conducting examinations on the basis of these guidelines.

“The university authorities have gone through the UGC guidelines regarding conduction of examinations and admissions and is preparing a detailed plan for its implementation keeping in mind the interest and convenience of students,” said a spokesperson for the university.

