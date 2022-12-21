UBS student bags package of `58L/annum

A student of University Business School, Panjab University, bagged an annual salary package of Rs 58.48 lakh, during the campus placement this year, recording a 10 per cent hike from the highest package last year. The student who got this package was employed by Tolaram Group.

This marked an increase of 10.22 percent in the highest package, which was Rs 53.06 lakh last year.

At Rs 13.7 lakh per annum against Rs 10.1 lakh per annum last year, students of UBS have recorded a 35.2 per cent increase in their overall average package per annum this year. The overall batch size is 125 students, of which 115 sat for placements and 105 have offers till now.

This year more than 45 recruiterstook part in placements. There has been a 45 per cent increase in the number of recruiters this year.

The top five companies in terms of the package offered by them are Tolaram (58.5 LPA), Trident (24 LPA), American Express (21.3 LPA), Dabur (15 LPA), Adani Group (14.5 LPA) and Korn Ferry (14.5 LPA).