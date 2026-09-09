App-based rides hit in Chandigarh as Uber, Rapido licences suspended for 6 months

Officials said both Uber and Rapido had been provided adequate opportunities to demonstrate compliance, but their responses were not found satisfactory. (file photo)

The Chandigarh Administration Tuesday suspended the licences of Uber and Rapido for six months, cutting off two of the city’s most widely used app-based cab services with immediate effect.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has said the companies failed to satisfy the prescribed regulations relating to driver insurance and training, fares, vehicle eligibility and other safety and operational norms despite being given multiple opportunities

Earlier, the Union Territory had suspended the licences of Ola and inDrive, citing alleged violations of driver welfare and training.

The regulatory crackdown on the sector is likely to affect thousands of commuters travelling between Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, particularly daily office-goers and late-night travellers.