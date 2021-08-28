UT public prosecutor slapped showcause notice for recording court proceedings

A court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) of Chandigarh has issued a show-cause notice to a public prosecutor of Chandigarh who was allegedly caught video recording the court proceedings, without the court’s permission.

The matter came to light when the court of JMIC, Bharat, was hearing a case filed under section 156 (3) CrPC, filed by a woman seeking directions to the Chandigarh Police to register FIR against her husband.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the complainant stated that a person seated in the court was making a recording of the proceedings. It was later learned that the person making the recording was Advocate Charanjit Singh Bakshi, who was appearing in the divorce case related to the complainant.

Advocate Bakshi, when called to the stand, stated that he was present in the court in a case of eviction petition in which he had to file an application under Section 13(2) of the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949.

Advocate Bakshi further stated that the naib court had asked him regarding the recordings of court proceedings in the phone following which he immediately handed over the mobile phone to the naib court, who saw that a video conference in the Court of Justice Jaishree Thakur of HC had been logged in as he had to appear in a matter assigned to him by the Chandigarh Administration in the capacity of the Additional Public Prosecutor, UT, Chandigarh.

Bakshi further stated that naib court told him to immediately delete all the conversations and recordings of court proceedings, upon which Bakshi did it. Bakshi stated that he never had any intention to lower the image of the Court (JMIC) and further tendered an unconditional apology for the same.

The court after hearing the statements of the complainant’s counsel, Advocate Charanjit Singh Bakshi, and the naib court, held that prima facie Advocate Bakshi, has made a recording of the court proceeding without permission, and that amounts to interference into the working of the court and attributes contempt.

Meanwhile, the mobile phone in question was returned to Advocate Bakshi, with a direction not to dispose of his mobile or to alter or deletedata and other items from the phone until the contempt proceedings are not concluded.