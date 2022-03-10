‘Type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of kidney disease’

On World Kidney Day, Dr HS Kohli, Professor & Head, Department of Nephrology, PGI, answers some FAQs about kidney diseases

This World Kidney Day is based on the theme, ‘Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care.’ About 85 crore people across the globe have some form of a kidney illness. Based on rough estimates, about 10 crore people have chronic kidney disease (irreversible kidney failure) in India. Among those with kidney disease, about three lakh patients progress to end-stage kidney disease every year in India, which implies a requirement of either dialysis or kidney transplant and the cost of dialysis or kidney transplant has been prohibitive to most sections of the society. Hence, the focus should be on prevention, early detection, and retardation of the progression of kidney disease to better kidney care. On World Kidney Day (March 10, 2022), the Department of Nephrology, PGI, strives to extend public awareness about kidney diseases by addressing some frequently asked questions.

Should every adult get their kidneys tested or are is there a specific high-risk group that should get tested?

There are certain high-risk groups of people who should get tested for kidney disease – people with diabetes mellitus, hypertension, renal stone disease, obesity, urinary tract infections, cardiovascular disease, family history of kidney disease, diabetes. These individuals should get urine examination and serum creatinine for kidney disease check-ups.

Is diabetes mellitus a leading cause of chronic kidney disease? What are the red flags of kidney disease in diabetic patients?

Yes, Type 2 diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease. It is crucial to get tested for kidney disease at the time of diagnosis.