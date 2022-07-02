Two yrs after Punjab got UK pigs meant for NE, gilt gives birth to 16 litters

Nearly two years after the Punjab animal husbandry department received 248 exotic pigs from the United Kingdom in partnership with the Government of India, a gilt has given birth to 16 litters at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. The university termed it as a major success in the breeding programme started for local breed improvement in Punjab.

The pigs from the UK were originally brought for the north-eastern states in 2020 by the Centre but the plan had derailed with the African Swine Fever outbreak there. It came as a blessing in disguise for Punjab which was entrusted with responsibility to take care of pigs and also keep 50 per cent of the first batch of their offspring, worth crores.

The GADVASU Friday said that “an exotic gilt of Large White Yorkshire (LWY) breed recorded the production of 16 live piglets in first farrowing; 17 piglets were delivered of which 16 survived”.

“This is one of the rarest incidences and first of its kind with such a large litter size produced by primiparous animals of swine species,” said the varsity.

The GoI had imported three breeds from the UK– Hampshire, Landrace and large white Yorkshire and they were kept at Punjab government’s breeding farms in Nabha and Hoshiarpur.

“GADVASU procured 33 pigs of LWY (20 females and 6 males) and 7 pigs of Landrace breed (4 females and 3 males), a total of 33 pigs out of this herd in May 2021. One of these LWY females was this gilt which was bred with the exotic male from this lot. At the time of procurement both the male and female were about 5-6 months of age. The pigs were fed scientifically formulated maize-soybean based diets along with University made mineral mixture and common salt separately made for growing, breeding and adult animals for proper attainment of growth and body weight prior to mating. Proper and timely vaccination was followed to safeguard safety measures against infectious diseases like Swine Fever, FMD and HS. Proper housing and management was given to the pigs to ensure adequate level of comfort devoid of any stress. A proper scientific breeding plan was executed to avoid inbreeding and have optimum litter size. A total of 17 piglets were delivered out of which 16 survived,” said the varsity statement.

“Immediately after delivery, utmost care was given to the nursing piglets due to the large litter size. In addition, the nursing piglets were also fed fresh cow and goat milk in the required amounts for proper growth and body weight attainment. Owing to the wake of pandemic COVID-19, such performance of animals is highly appreciable,” read the varsity statement.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Singh (Reproduction), Dr Udeybir Chahal (Nutrition), Dr Subhash Chandra (Housing and Management), Dr Vishal Mahajan (Health), Dr S S Sodhi (Breeding) and Dr Gursher Sidhu (Reproduction) were the team members.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, said that such highly prolific breeds of pigs will be helpful for the pig farmers of Punjab for genetic improvement of their regular stock and will play a pivotal role in socio-economic upliftment and nutritional security of rural people.