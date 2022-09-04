scorecardresearch
Two youths die by suicide in separate cases

In the first case, a woman named Archana (24) hanged herself from the ceiling fan in Lal Kurti. Archana had been suffering from an ailment and was being treated at the civil hospital.

Archna’s relatives said she had been under stress due to her illness, which may have prompted her to take the extreme step.

Two youngsters died by suicide in separate cases in Ambala on Friday.

In the first case, a woman named Archana (24) hanged herself from the ceiling fan in Lal Kurti. Archana had been suffering from an ailment and was being treated at the civil hospital.

The victim had been staying with her uncle, who discovered the body on Friday.

Archna's relatives said she had been under stress due to her illness, which may have prompted her to take the extreme step.

In the another case, an 18-year-old man staying with his brother died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree at the back of the house.

He was identified as Rajesh.

Rajesh lived with his brother Pawan, a migrant worker, in Parshuram Colony, Ambala City. Pawan had called Rajesh three days ago.
Pawan also added that Rajesh had dinner with the family and had allegedly gone to sleep.

Later, his body was found hanging from the tree. Neither families alleged any foul play in the deaths. The police registered a case under Section 174 for both the cases.

