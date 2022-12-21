Two workers killed in Ludhiana steel factory boiler blast

Two workers died and four others were injured in a boiler blast in a steel factory in Ludhiana’s Doraha city Tuesday. The incident took place at Great India Steel Company on Rampur road, a Khanna police spokesperson said.

DSP (Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the blast took place in the boiler in the morning when six workers were inside.

“Two of them — Vinay Singh and Rahul Kumar — died on the spot. Both were standing near the boiler. While Vinay was putting wood logs into the boiler, Rahul was on maintenance work,” said DSP Singh, adding that the bodies were shifted to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana.

The injured have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, Ashish, Anil Kumar and Babu Ram Mishra. They are being treated for burn injuries at Sidhu Hospital, Doraha and their condition is stated to be stable, said police.

The officer said a security guard had called a vehicle to rush the injured workers to the hospital. Later, factory owners, who are from Ludhiana, also reached there.

An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said.

An FIR against unit owners was registered under the sections 304-A, 337 and 338 of IPC at Doraha police station.