scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Two workers killed in Ludhiana steel factory boiler blast

DSP (Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the blast took place in the boiler in the morning when six workers were inside

An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Two workers died and four others were injured in a boiler blast in a steel factory in Ludhiana’s Doraha city Tuesday. The incident took place at Great India Steel Company on Rampur road, a Khanna police spokesperson said.

DSP (Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the blast took place in the boiler in the morning when six workers were inside.

“Two of them — Vinay Singh and Rahul Kumar — died on the spot. Both were standing near the boiler. While Vinay was putting wood logs into the boiler, Rahul was on maintenance work,” said DSP Singh, adding that the bodies were shifted to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana.

The injured have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, Ashish, Anil Kumar and Babu Ram Mishra. They are being treated for burn injuries at Sidhu Hospital, Doraha and their condition is stated to be stable, said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

The officer said a security guard had called a vehicle to rush the injured workers to the hospital. Later, factory owners, who are from Ludhiana, also reached there.

An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said.

More from Chandigarh

An FIR against unit owners was registered under the sections 304-A, 337 and 338 of IPC at Doraha police station.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 07:57:30 am
Next Story

Punjab, Haryana issue red alert for very dense fog; Bhagwant Mann changes school timings

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close