Two women in ‘live-in’ seek protection, court denies plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have dismissed the plea of two women in a “live-in relationship” seeking protection of their life and liberty from their family members. The Bench of Justice Manoj Bajaj, which was hearing the matter, held, “The averments contained in the petition lack the material particulars and do not reveal the manner and mode of alleged threat extended to the petitioners.”

Through their counsel, Digvijay Nagpal, they contended that one of them is 27 years old while the other is 21. They fell in love and decided to live together.

They added that when their families got to know about their relationship, they objected to it and tried to get them married to other men of their choice. As a result of that, the 27-year-old woman ran away from her house and is now residing with her partner.

The counsel submitted that the private respondents extended threats to the petitioners that they would implicate them in a false criminal case, therefore, a representation dated October 28, 2021, was given to SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib, but till date, no action has been taken upon it, therefore, the necessary directions be issued by providing protection to the petitioners.

Justice Bajaj after hearing the matter said, “The petitioners have expressed an apprehension that the private respondents may falsely implicate them in some criminal case and in the considered opinion of this Court, this apprehension is misplaced, as admittedly, no complaint has been made so far against them by the private respondents. Even, if it is assumed, that a complaint is given to the police by any of the private respondents against the petitioners, then it cannot be construed as threat to their life and liberty, as private respondents are also free to avail their remedy in law in case, they feel that some offence has been committed.” The petition was thus dismissed by the HC.