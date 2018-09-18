Two women claim newborn as theirs, child sent to shelter home

CPS officials heard the pleas of both women and decided not to hand over the child to either suspecting it might be sold. (Representational) CPS officials heard the pleas of both women and decided not to hand over the child to either suspecting it might be sold. (Representational)

HIGH DRAMA was witnessed outside the office of the District Child Protection Society (CPS) at the district administrative complex here on Monday after two women fought over the possession of a month-old baby boy. After hearing the women’s pleas, the child was sent to a government shelter home till the matter was resolved. The CPS also initiated an investigation suspecting that the case could be related to the sale of the child.

A Balongi resident, Anita, claimed that she had given birth to a boy on August 8 but another woman, Surinder Kaur, took away the child and refused to return the baby. Anita added that she, along with her family members, had approached Phase 1 police following which they were sent to CPS.

Anita works as a domestic help in Balongi. She already has two children, including a daughter and a son. “I want my child back but Surinder Kaur is claiming that she has adopted the child. I knew Surinder as she met me before the birth of my child but I never gave my child to her for adoption,” claimed Anita. She alleged that when she asked Surinder to return her child, the latter refused saying she had adopted it.

Surinder, on the other, said that as she did not have any child, she met Anita before the birth of her baby and they came to an understanding that after delivery, Anita would give the child to her. “I bore all the expenses for the delivery. I also got Anita admitted to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, but she left the hospital on August 18 without informing me. We had a deal that Anita would give me her child whereas now she is making false allegations against me,” alleged Surinder. Surinder used to do a private job which she quit around eight months ago.

CPS officials heard the pleas of both women and decided not to hand over the child to either suspecting it might be sold. “We have begun investigation. We will go to the hospital where Anita was admitted and find out all the details to get to the truth. If Surinder Kaur is making the claim that she had adopted the child, she has to follow the procedure. This is not the right way,” said a woman officer of CPS who did not want to be named.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App