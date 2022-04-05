Two women arrested for dowry death

The two women were arrested today. They were sent to judicial custody,” a police officer said. (Representational)

The UT Police arrested two women in connection with a two-year-old dowry death case in which a newly married woman had died by suicide at her house in Ramdarbar, on Monday. The victim’s husband, Gian Chand, was arrested earlier. He is still lodged in Model Burail Jail. Police said the two arrested women include the victim’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law. “An FIR was lodged on the statement of the victim’s father in 2019. The husband Gian Chand was arrested within 48 hours of registration of the FIR. Other family members, who were named in the FIR, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They were allowed interim bail. Later, they did not fulfill the bail conditions. The two women were arrested today. They were sent to judicial custody,” a police officer said.