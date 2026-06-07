Two who ‘assaulted, paraded’ locals for harassing minor girl, arrested

Police have also arrested the main suspect identified as Ubaid, 22, of Krishna Nagar in Shimla, who allegedly made a video of the minor girl and blackmailed her. (File image)

Police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting and publicly parading two members of the minority community during an ongoing police investigation into a blackmail case involving a minor girl in Sanjauli, Shimla.

The suspects were identified as Madan Thakur (43) and Vijay Sharma (47), both residents of Shimla. The incident took place on Saturday.

In a related development, police have also arrested the main suspect identified as Ubaid, 22, of Krishna Nagar in Shimla, who allegedly made a video of the minor girl and blackmailed her.

According to police, a case has been registered at the Sanjauli police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, rioting, causing hurt, and promoting enmity.